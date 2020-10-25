Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,356,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. 140166 raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,686.58.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $26.32 on Friday, hitting $1,632.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,133. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,508.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,448.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

