Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69-1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.70-2.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -91.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.58. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $126,901.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,287 shares of company stock worth $1,668,900 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

