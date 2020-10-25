Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bemis Company, Inc. is a major supplier of flexible and rigid plastic packaging used by leading food, consumer products, healthcare, and other companies worldwide. They work collaboratively with forward-thinking companies to find better ways to succeed. With 59 facilities in 12 countries worldwide, Bemis offers scale and expertise that helps their customers succeed. Bemis has a strong technical base in polymer chemistry, film extrusion, coating and laminating, printing, and converting. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, Bemis employs approximately 17,000 individuals worldwide. “

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Amcor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Amcor stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Amcor has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Amcor by 57.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 158.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Amcor by 11.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.