American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $91.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

