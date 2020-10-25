AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 129 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.35. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

