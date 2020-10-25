AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,140,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of -209.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.37.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

