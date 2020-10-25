AMG National Trust Bank Has $4.64 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,880 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $335.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

