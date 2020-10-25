AMG National Trust Bank Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 42,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 28.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 6,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL remained flat at $$204.87 during trading hours on Friday. 748,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,396. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of -69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.20.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.31.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

