AMG National Trust Bank Has $6.39 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

KO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.52. 13,491,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,370,479. The company has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

