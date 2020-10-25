AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,830 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,319,776,000 after buying an additional 6,621,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after acquiring an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,146,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,074 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $923,496,000 after acquiring an additional 359,477 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.79. 3,573,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.18.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

