AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after acquiring an additional 487,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,304,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $142.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,648. The firm has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

