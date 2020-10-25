AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,501 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $178,629,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240,891 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,428,000 after acquiring an additional 227,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,732. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.88. The company has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

