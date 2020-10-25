AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after buying an additional 279,308 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 471,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,360,000 after purchasing an additional 44,064 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 208,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 41,040 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 90,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,831.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,484. The company has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average of $122.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

