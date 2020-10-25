AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 250 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 53.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after buying an additional 873,787 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 43.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after buying an additional 753,910 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,644,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist cut Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist Securiti cut their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.04.

CVX stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.57. 8,727,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,155,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average of $85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.