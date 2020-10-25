AMG National Trust Bank Raises Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAC. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $2,242,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $1,476,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. 5,877,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,326,891. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

