AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,926 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 213,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,959,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,931,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,254,500. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

