AMG National Trust Bank Sells 21,305 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,305 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.34. 4,238,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,301,435. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

