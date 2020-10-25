AMG National Trust Bank Sells 2,866 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after buying an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,601,145,000 after buying an additional 183,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,439. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

