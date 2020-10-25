AMG National Trust Bank Sells 30 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 54,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.61.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.01, for a total transaction of $975,346.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $17,636,681.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 654,941 shares of company stock valued at $228,496,474. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.72. 886,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.84. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $387.80. The stock has a market cap of $150.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

