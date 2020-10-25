AMG National Trust Bank Trims Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,864,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

