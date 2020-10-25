Analysts Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 42.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TACO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CL King raised their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Levy bought 50,800 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $425,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,011.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ari B. Levy bought 21,300 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $162,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,826.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 135,810 shares of company stock worth $1,059,975. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2,086.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 451,391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 7.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,228,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,077,000 after acquiring an additional 284,609 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 130.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 140,257 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TACO traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. 1,486,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,462. The company has a market capitalization of $303.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

