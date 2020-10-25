Analysts Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Post Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19. Teleflex posted earnings of $2.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.58 to $14.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.40.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $366.24. The stock had a trading volume of 171,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,122. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.73 and a 200 day moving average of $359.00. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $409.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $77,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,368.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 600 shares of company stock worth $217,248 over the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

