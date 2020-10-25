Analysts Expect GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect that GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce $150.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.22 million. GreenSky reported sales of $153.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $548.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $527.35 million to $559.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $639.43 million, with estimates ranging from $577.00 million to $682.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

GreenSky stock remained flat at $$5.38 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 872,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,951. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 2,187.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,915 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,196,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 253,087 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

