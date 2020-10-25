Analyzing Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) and Avista (NASDAQ:AVA)

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) and Avista (NYSE:AVA) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Exelon and Avista’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon 7.94% 8.94% 2.48% Avista 9.24% 6.27% 1.99%

This table compares Exelon and Avista’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon $34.44 billion 1.19 $2.94 billion $3.22 13.11 Avista $1.35 billion 1.77 $196.98 million $1.74 20.10

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than Avista. Exelon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avista, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Exelon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Avista shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Exelon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Avista shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Exelon has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avista has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Exelon and Avista, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avista 1 4 0 0 1.80

Exelon presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.18%. Avista has a consensus target price of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.76%. Given Exelon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exelon is more favorable than Avista.

Dividends

Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Avista pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Exelon pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avista pays out 93.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Avista has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Avista is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Exelon beats Avista on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, finance, supply management, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services to approximately 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind facilities. As of February 8, 2019, it provided electric service to approximately 393,000 customers and natural gas to approximately 361,000 customers. In addition, the company engages in venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

