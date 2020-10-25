Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ARVN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.90.

ARVN stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $826.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $61.57.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. Research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $34,489.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,114.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 130.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 115.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,042 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 10.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,614 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

