Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,787 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the first quarter worth $33,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the second quarter worth $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the third quarter worth $66,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,701. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.39. The company has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

