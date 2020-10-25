Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,766 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.4% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $335.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

