Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.34. 4,238,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,301,435. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

