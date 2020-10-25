Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.8% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 844,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $50,547,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

INTC traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.20. 97,322,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,077,471. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

