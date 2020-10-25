Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,374 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,374 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,439,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,034,932. The company has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a PE ratio of -207.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.00. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.