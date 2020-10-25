Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 162 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $142.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.