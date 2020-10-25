Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of ASB opened at $14.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,873. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASB. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

