Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.63.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $208.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.53. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $216.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.78, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $2,150,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 30.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 54.9% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

