Atos SE/Atos Origins Se (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins Se (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEXAY shares. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atos SE/Atos Origins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAY traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548. Atos SE/Atos Origins has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96.

Atos SE provides information technology services and solutions worldwide. It offers infrastructure and data management services, including cloud services and digital workplace services, business and platform solutions, big data, and cybersecurity products and services, as well as transactional services.

