Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 340.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.20. 1,082,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.17. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.67.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.