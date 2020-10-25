Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 3.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Citigroup reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.67.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.20. 1,082,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.17. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.