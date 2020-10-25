Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AVYA. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Avaya in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Secur. started coverage on Avaya in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.70.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. Avaya has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.23 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. Avaya’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avaya will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Avaya in the first quarter worth about $1,141,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Avaya by 98.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 1,089.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.