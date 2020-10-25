Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires 389 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $90.80. 7,811,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.