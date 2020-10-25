Ballast Advisors LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 686 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,732. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

