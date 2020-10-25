Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 1,519 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $631,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.13. 7,336,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,316,678. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -601.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

