Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 601 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,977. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $92.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average of $78.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.69.

In other news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

