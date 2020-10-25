Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 24 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Align Technology by 93.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $16.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $469.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,498. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $470.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.66. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 74.03% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total value of $10,564,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,151,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.07.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

