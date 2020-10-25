Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,186 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

NKE traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $129.99. 4,046,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,755,500. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $131.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.69 and its 200-day moving average is $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

