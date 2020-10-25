Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total value of $902,717.75. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total transaction of $191,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,657 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $777.03. The company had a trading volume of 378,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,314. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $775.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $728.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Raymond James raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $791.40.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

