Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $171.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

