Ballentine Partners LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 134,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,354,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.00. 1,750,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,439. The company has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

