Ballentine Partners LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

XEL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.47. 1,647,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

