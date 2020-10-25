Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $263,000 in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in W. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,433,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,456,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,389,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,283,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 75.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,253,000 after purchasing an additional 183,222 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,903. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.53. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,051 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.39, for a total value of $1,817,659.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at $31,264,891.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 645,549 shares of company stock worth $192,868,714 in the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Wayfair from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.15.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

