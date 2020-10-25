Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,366,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bunge by 13.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Bunge by 50.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Bunge by 24.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

In related news, Director Vinita Bali acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.02. 1,412,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,322. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.81. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

