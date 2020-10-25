Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 476 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,686.58.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $26.32 on Friday, reaching $1,632.98. 1,527,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,133. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,508.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,448.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

